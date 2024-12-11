Mark Scheifele Continues Home Success Against Bruins
2 days agoWinnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele added three points to his tally as the team eased past Boston 8-1 on Tuesday. He potted two goals, one on the power play, and tallied one assist. Scheifele's form has been one of the keys to Winnipeg's success this season, and he's been terrific on home ice, scoring at least one point in all 13 outings so far. This marks the longest home point streak by a player in franchise history. If he can keep up his current scoring rate, Scheifele will post his first career 90-point campaign. He's on 16 goals and 34 points through 30 games.
Source: ESPN
