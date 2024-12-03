MarJon Beauchamp Downgraded To Questionable Versus Pistons
3 days agoThe Milwaukee Bucks announced guard MarJon Beauchamp (neck) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest with the Detroit Pistons due to neck spasms. Beauchamp has also been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that has caused him to only suit for nine of the 18 Bucks games this season. The 24-year-old averages 1.6 points while playing under five minutes per contest, making him not a strong option for fantasy managers.
Source: Milwaukee Bucks
