Malik Washington Not Startable In Week 17
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has seen an increased role with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jaylen Waddle (knee) being banged up. He produced his best performance in Week 15 with five receptions on six targets for 52 yards. This week, Miami travels to take on the Cleveland Browns, who have struggled to defend wide receivers. However, the weather conditions at kickoff will be less than ideal, with the forecast projecting a 50% chance of rain and 25+ mph wind gusts. With Waddle having a shot to play, Washington should remain on the bench in Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller