Mack Hollins Not To Be Trusted For Week 14
4 days agoBuffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins is not on the fantasy radar for Week 14's outing against the Los Angeles Rams. LA is actually a strong matchup for wide receivers, as they allow the twelfth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts (34.1) -- so that isn't the issue. The problem is Hollins' fantasy output. Despite leading all Buffalo wide receivers in snaps thus far, he's their fifth-leading receiver regarding yardage (231) and sixth in receptions (19). The 31-year-old caught a seven-yard touchdown in last week's victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Still, it was his only reception and target in the win on 66% of snaps. Even with a better-than-average matchup, the veteran is nothing more than a touchdown-dependent dart throw in Week 14. He ranks as RotoBaller's PPR WR72 for this week's slate of games.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN