Lonzo Ball Has Minutes Restriction Increased
3 days agoChicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is set to play a larger part in the rotation going forward. Per Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has said that Ball's minutes restriction has been elevated to 20 minutes. After missing 33 months because of a knee injury, Ball has been on a 16-18-minute limit this season. He has already reached the 20-minute mark a couple of times in recent games. The versatile guard has averaged 16.8 minutes during his comeback campaign, recording 4.9 points, 2.4. rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. Ball's numbers will likely get a slight boost with the increased playing time, but his fantasy value will still be limited.
Source: Julia Poe
