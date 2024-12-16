Carlton Davis Will Undergo Surgery On His Broken Jaw, Out Indefinitely
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis (jaw) will undergo surgery on his broken jaw, which will sideline him indefinitely. The Lions' list of defensive injuries continues to pile up after their Week 15 loss against the Buffalo Bills. The Lions have ruled Alim McNeill (knee) out for the season. Khalil Dorsey (ankle) is dealing with an injury, and now Davis is sidelined indefinitely. With three games left in the regular season, the Lions will have to search for answers on the defensive side of the ball. They have been reeling late, allowing 31 points to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 and 48 last week to the Bills.
Source: Adam Schefter
