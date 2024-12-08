Leon Draisaitl Logs Two Helpers On Saturday
3 days agoEdmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl tallied two helpers in Saturday's victory over the St. Louis Blues. Draisaitl tallied his first point on a secondary assist on Corey Perry's opening goal. Later in the second, Draisaitl tallied his second helper, this time on the power-play on Zach Hyman's strike. This was the 29-year-old's second-straight contest tallying at least two points. Over his past eight games, Draisaitl has only been held off the scoresheet twice and has tallied 12 points in this span. Through 27 total games, Draisaitl has scored 19 times and added 17 assists. Fantasy managers should continue to view the 29-year-old as an elite fantasy producer who should remain locked into all lineups. Draisaitl is also one of the safest anchors you can have in your DFS lineup in any matchup.
Source: NHL.com
