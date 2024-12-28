LaMelo Ball Ruled Out On Saturday Night
2 weeks agoCharlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) won't play on Saturday against OKC. Melo has averaged a career-high 30.1 points during the 2024-25 campaign. However, as is the norm, Ball will miss another game. With Brandon Miller (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) also out, Miles Bridges has a good chance to lead the Hornets in scoring. There's also room for Vasilije Micic, averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 assists, to surpass his usual fantasy expectations.
Source: Rod Boone
