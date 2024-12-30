LaMelo Ball Not Expected To Play On Monday
2 weeks agoCharlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls. The 23-year-old is having the best season of his career from a statistical standpoint, averaging 30.1 points with 7.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. However, he's missed nine of Charlotte's 31 games this season. With Brandon Miller (ankle) also not expected to suit up, Miles Bridges could continue to benefit. Vasilije Micic and Tidjane Salaun might also be worth streaming, assuming Ball and Miller are ruled out.
Source: NBA Injury Report
