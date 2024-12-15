Ladd McConkey Officially Active Sunday
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee, shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McConkey had been listed as questionable after logging three limited practices. The rookie underwent a pregame workout to confirm he'd be able to play. The Georgia product has caught 58 passes for 815 yards and four touchdowns this year, ranking as the overall WR22 in PPR leagues. He should continue to be started in most leagues this week.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers