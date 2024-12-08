Kristaps Porzingis Back For Celtics Saturday, Al Horford Out
4 days agoBoston Celtics forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (leg) will return to the lineup for Saturday's contest against Memphis. He was kept out of action on Friday versus Milwaukee as Porzingis continues to manage a leg injury. The Latvian big man will be a natural replacement for Al Horford (toe), who will exit the lineup on Saturday. Porzingis only recently made his season debut and has averaged 21.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 27.3 minutes across four games. He faces a tough matchup on Saturday, as Memphis has shown strong defensive numbers against opposing big men this season.
Source: NBA Injury Report
