Klay Thompson Back On Tuesday Night
3 days agoDallas Mavericks forward Klay Thompson (foot) will play on Tuesday night versus Memphis after missing the last four games because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The former Golden State Warrior has struggled to find his footing in his first season with the Mavs, averaging 13.2 points, the second-lowest of his career. He'll likely bounce back at some point. But fantasy managers should lower their expectations for at least a game or two, especially since Thompson is coming off a four-game layoff. With Naji Marshall (illness) out, Spencer Dinwiddie, coming off a 20-point showing in Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, is still worth considering for fantasy lineups.
Source: Mavs PR
