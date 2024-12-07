Kirill Kaprizov Tallies Three Points In Friday's Victory
4 days agoMinnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov tallied a goal and two assists during Friday's victory over the Anaheim Ducks. In the second frame, Kaprizov tallied two assists, one being a primary assist on Marco Rossi's power-play strike and the other a secondary assist on Matthew Boldy's goal. Then, in the third, Kaprizov would extend the Minnesota lead even further by finishing his 17th goal of the campaign. During this game, the 27-year-old also tallied five total shots on goal. Overall, since November 7, Kaprizov has tallied at least one point in all but one game. During this impressive stretch, he has registered 21 points (in 13 games) with a +11 rating. Given his elite offensive production, he should be locked into all lineups and always be considered in DFS formats in any matchup.
Source: NHL.com
