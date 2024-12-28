Kimani Vidal Gets Just Five Touches In Week 17
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers rookie running back Kimani Vidal only ended up with five touches in a Week 17 blowout win over the New England Patriots. Vidal was thought to maybe have an increased role this week with J.K. Dobbins just returning from IR, but Dobbins resumed his every down role, leaving just five carries for 24 yards for Vidal. He was also targeted twice in the passing game but ended up unable to make any catches. He ultimately fell behind Hassan Haskins, who recorded eight carries and one catch.
Source: ESPN.com
