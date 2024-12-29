Khalil Herbert Gets Some Work In Week 17
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals running back Khalil Herbert had 23 yards off four carries in Saturday's win over the Broncos. Chase Brown (ankle) had another solid fantasy showing, going for 67 yards on the ground off 20 touches and adding four grabs for 24 yards. However, with Brown suffering an ankle injury late in the contest, Herbert got some meaningful work. With that said, there's a chance Brown may not be healthy enough to play in Week 18 versus the Steelers. If that's the case, Herbert will enter the flex conversation while emerging as a DFS value option.
Source: ESPN
