Kevin Pillar Wants To Play In 2025
3 days agoVeteran free-agent outfielder Kevin Pillar (thumb) has changed his mind and is now keeping the door open to playing in 2025. "I've just had some time to reflect...I still enjoy doing it. I'm pretty sure I still want to play," Pillar said. He will be at the upcoming winter meetings in Dallas to look for a new team. The 35-year-old said back in the summer that he was pretty certain that the 2024 campaign would be his last in the big leagues, but he's had a change of heart since the season ended and he's had time to reflect on his career. If Pillar does play next season, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal somewhere as he tries to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training as outfield depth. Having surgery on his left thumb early in the offseason won't help his cause. Pillar hit only .229 with eight homers, 45 RBI and 12 steals for the White Sox and Angels in 2024, but he excelled against left-handed pitching.
Source: MLB Network
