Kevin Durant Won't Return On Tuesday Night
2 days agoPhoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (ankle) won't return to Tuesday's meeting with the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran was playing well, logging 13 points while making both of his three point attempts. He tweaked his ankle in the first half and was ruled out shortly after. He recently returned from a seven-game absence because of a calf injury, so fantasy managers could see him miss more time. If that's the case, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal should pick up some of the slack on the scoring end. Royce O'Neale, averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in two starts this season, may take Durant's spot in the rotation until he's ready to return.
Source: Duane Rankin
