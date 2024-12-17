Keegan Murray Officially Ruled Out For Monday's Game Against Nuggets
2 weeks agoSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) has officially been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Nuggets. Murray has been dealing with ankle soreness that will now force him to miss his first game of the season. With the 24-year-old inactive, and Kevin Huerter being ruled out with a left AC joint sprain, Sacramento will be missing two important three point threats. Expect them to turn to either Doug McDermott or Jae Crowder, or potentially both, to pick up the slack. The more likely option to get more playing time and volume tonight is McDermott, who averaged 15 minutes per game through a six-game stretch in November, though he only averaged 5.0 PPG on 5.3 FGA in that stretch. Both McDermott and Crowder will be volatile fantasy and DFS options on Monday.
Source: Sacramento Kings
