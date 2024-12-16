Kareem Hunt Splits Carries In Week 15 Win
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt had 13 carries for 45 yards and one catch for four yards in the 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. Hunt and Isiah Pacheco handled 14 touches out of the backfield, but Hunt finished with more total yards. After playing a secondary role in Week 14, Hunt was more featured in this week's contest against the Browns. Despite earning more opportunities, fantasy managers will have a tough time starting Hunt next week against the Houston Texans. The Texans rank third in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, making them one of the toughest matchups. If Hunt and Pacheco continue to split touches in a difficult matchup, it will be tough for either running back to have upside in next week's game. It should also be noted that Patrick Mahomes left this week's contest with an ankle injury and is considered questionable for next week. If Mahomes does not play, the ceiling for the Chiefs offense and offensive playmakers will be lowered. Hunt should be viewed as a deeper flex option.
Source: Ian Rapoport - Twitter
