Justin Jefferson Gets Revenge Against Chicago On Monday Night
2 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reeled in seven of 13 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in his team's 30-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The last time these two met, Chicago held the superstar wideout to 27 yards and two receptions on five targets. However, Jefferson got one over on the Bears in this one, scoring his third TD in the last two games. Jefferson was involved early, catching his touchdown -- a seven-yarder -- on the Vikings' second drive of the game. The LSU product has seven receptions in three straight outings and continues to torment defenses as one of the most dominant pass-catchers in football. He'll get a date with the Seattle Seahawks in the fantasy semi-finals next weekend and is a locked-in elite WR1.
Source: ESPN
