Juan Soto Starting To Eliminate Teams
3 days agoThe bidding for free-agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto has reached $600 million, according to two people briefed on the negotiations who were not authorized to speak publicly. Soto's agent, Scott Boras, said on Tuesday that his client has also started the process of eliminating potential teams. The Mets, Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Dodgers are reportedly the most serious about Soto, and all the remaining contenders have made offers above $600 million. The MLB winter meetings begin on Sunday in Dallas, and the expectation is that Soto will make his decision by the end of the meetings. The 26-year-old generational talent is expected to sign for at least 12 years, with the present-day value of his new contract almost certainly beating the record Shohei Ohtani set last offseason with a deferred 10-year, $700 million contract. Wherever Soto is playing, he should continue to be an offensive beast.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal, Evan Drellich and Brendan Kuty
