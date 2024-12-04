Josh Reynolds Claimed By Jacksonville
2 days agoAccording to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Reynolds was placed on the waivers by the Denver Broncos. The 29-year-old played in just the first five games of the regular season before suffering a finger fracture. During this stretch, Reynolds averaged 36.6 yards per game with 7.4 PPR points per game. With Jacksonville, fantasy managers should expect Reynolds to operate in a starting role, as several wideouts on that roster are on the injured reserve. While Brian Thomas Jr. will continue to see most of the opportunities alongside tight end Evan Engram, Reynolds is someone to monitor in deeper 3WR formats as he could carve out a viable role down the stretch.
Source: Mike Garafolo
