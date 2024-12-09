Josh Oliver Catches 26-Yard Pass Sunday Afternoon
2 days agoMinnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver caught one of two targets for 26 yards during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He had been averaging 10.9 fantasy points (PPR) over his last four games, but then he missed two weeks due to injury and came back down to earth in his return to the field on Sunday afternoon. Perhaps part of the reason for his reduced production was that he played just 50 percent of the offensive snaps; that was his lowest mark since Week 3. Oliver remains the clear No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson, which lowers his floor significantly and keeps him off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller