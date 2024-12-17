Jordan Addison Productive Again In Win Over Bears
3 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison corralled 7-of-9 targets for 63 yards in Monday's 30-12 victory against the Chicago Bears. The 22-year-old continued an excellent stretch of performances in Week 15, racking up his second-highest target and reception total of 2024. Addison has at least seven receptions in three of four contests and at least 61 receiving yards in four of five. After a slow start to the season, he's really come on over the second half and has been a fantastic complimentary option across from WR1 Justin Jefferson in the Vikings offense. He isn't as consistent as Jefferson -- but not many athletes are. The USC product will get a chance to build on his progress in Week 16 against an exploitable Seattle Seahawks defensive unit.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN