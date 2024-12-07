Jonnu Smith Looks To Stay Hot Despite Tough Matchup In Week 14
5 days agoMiami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has been one of the best tight ends in the league in the last several games and will look to continue to produce against the New York Jets on Sunday. Smith is second in yards and tied for second in touchdowns at the tight end position over his last four games. The 29-year-old has racked up 28 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns during that four-game span. Tua Tagovailoa has increasingly looked to him as the season has progressed, and defenses have looked to key in on Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle. The matchup against a tough Jets defense should not be overlooked, but his production has been too good. His high floor makes him a staple in fantasy lineups weekly. Smith comes in as RotoBaller's TE6 in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
