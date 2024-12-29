Joe Burrow Leads The Bengals To Another Win
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns off 39-for-49 passing in Saturday's overtime victory over the Broncos. He added 25 yards off four carries, one of which resulted in a trip to the end zone. The former LSU Tiger has now tossed at least three touchdowns in each of the Bengals' previous eight contests. While he likely won't win the MVP award this season, his name is certainly mentioned in the conversation. With that in mind, the Bengals need to beat the Steelers to keep their playoff hopes alive. As such, Burrow should be at his best despite the challenging matchup.
Source: ESPN
