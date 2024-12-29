Jeremy Swayman Posts Second Shutout Of The Season
2 weeks agoBoston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped all 18 shots he faced en route to earning his second shutout of the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Bruins had a sizeable advantage in the shot category but Swayman was able to answer the call when challenged. Since allowing a season-high eight goals on December 10, Swayman has gone on to win four of his past five and post a strong .918% SV and a 1.57 GAA over this stretch. Overall, the 26-year-old sits with a .890% SV and a 2.93 GAA across 26 games in his first campaign as a true No.1 netminder. He will look to continue this play on Tuesday evening when he faces the Washington Capitals.
Source: NHL.com
