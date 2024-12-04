Jayson Tatum Listed As Questionable For Wednesday
2 days agoBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (knee) is in danger of missing his first contest of the season, as the team has listed him as questionable for Wednesday's encounter with Detroit. The Celtics superstar is dealing with right kneecap pain. Tatum was also questionable ahead of Monday's matchup against Miami but ended up logging his usual 36 minutes in the game. His shot was off during an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double performance. Al Horford and Sam Hauser will be candidates to replace Tatum in the starting unit if he can't go on Wednesday.
Source: NBA Injury Report
