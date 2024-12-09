Jaylen Wright Totals 13 Scrimmage Yards In Week 14 OT Win
3 days agoMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright carried the ball two times for seven yards and added two receptions on three targets for six yards in Sunday's 32-26 overtime victory over the New York Jets. With Raheem Mostert (hip) ruled out, Wright was the backup behind starter De'Von Achane. However, his role is still inconsistent, as Miami's backup touches fluctuate weekly. The rookie will likely continue to struggle to see playing time for the rest of the year as long as Achane commands the backfield. Unless you have Achane on your roster, Wright should be on most league's waiver wire at this point of the season. His next opportunity will be a road matchup with the Houston Texans, who have been good against the run in 2024.
Source: NFL
