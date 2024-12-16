Jaylen Waddle Catchless Before Exiting In Loss Vs. Texans
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) had zero receptions on two targets before exiting the game with a knee injury in the 20-12 Week 15 loss to the Houston Texans. The injury came when a defender landed on the back of his leg, causing him to land awkwardly and limp immediately after. It's disappointing for fantasy managers, especially considering how suspect the Texans defense has been at stopping wide receivers in 2024. It will be worth monitoring his status for Week 16 leading up to their matchup next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Source: NFL
Source: NFL