Jamison Crowder Active For Commanders In Week 15
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) is active for Week 15. He had been listed as questionable but was trending in the right direction after logging a full practice on Friday. He was activated from injured reserve over the weekend, suggesting that he would be able to suit up. The veteran receiver played in two games at the start of the season, catching just one pass for five yards. Crowder should be avoided in all fantasy leagues.
Source: Washington Commanders
