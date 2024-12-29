Jamel Dean Done For Week 17
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Carolina Panthers. He had registered one tackle and one pass defended prior to his departure. It's worth noting that Dean dealt with injuries to both knees during practice this past week, so it's possible that he re-aggravated or worsened an existing ailment. Josh Hayes will earn more defensive snaps for the duration of Dean's absence.
Source: Scott Smith
