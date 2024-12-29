Ja'Marr Chase Tops 100 Receiving Yards In Thrilling Overtime Victory
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had 102 yards off nine catches in Saturday's overtime victory over Denver. Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was all over Chase in Week 17. However, he still had a serviceable fantasy performance. With the Bengals sitting at 8-8, Cincinnati needs a win over the Steelers in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. The 24-year-old had six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown when these clubs met back on December 1. But as is the case with Chase, he is always capable of having big performances.
Source: ESPN
