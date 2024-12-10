Ja'Marr Chase Explodes For Monster Two-Touchdown Game
1 day agoCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught 14 of 18 targets for 177 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. The star wide receiver has been the top-scoring non-quarterback in fantasy football this year, averaging a whopping 24.5 points per game (PPR). He continues to thrive in fantasy football despite playing alongside another receiver with significant upside and production, Tee Higgins. Chase, a former first-round pick, is undoubtedly having a historic season and shows no sign of slowing down ahead of a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
