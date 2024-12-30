Jalen Suggs Injured On Sunday Afternoon
2 weeks agoOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (wrist) didn't return to Sunday's narrow win over the Nets. The 23-year-old logged only 13 minutes versus Brooklyn, finishing with eight points. Fortunately, the Magic don't play again until Wednesday in Detroit. But Orlando is already without Moritz Wagner (knee), Paolo Banchero (oblique), and Franz Wagner (oblique), so adding Suggs to the extensive injury list wouldn't enhance the team's chances of climbing the standings in the Eastern Conference. If he doesn't play, Tristan Da Silva, Goga Bitadze, and Wendell Carter Jr. could benefit, with Cole Anthony also in line to see an increase in scoring opportunities.
Source: Orlando Magic
