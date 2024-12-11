Jalen Johnson Carries A Questionable Tag
2 days agoAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (shoulder) might miss a second straight game on Wednesday versus the Knicks. He's been listed as questionable on the injury report. Following back-to-back double-doubles, Johnson exited the lineup on Sunday against Denver due to a sore shoulder. This pushed Larry Nance Jr. to the starting lineup for only the second time this season. Nance Jr. hasn't played a lot for the Hawks, but the veteran forward proved that he can get the job done. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a couple of steals.
Source: NBA Injury Report
