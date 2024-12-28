Jalen Brunson Uncertain For Saturday Night
2 weeks agoNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (calf) is questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Washington Wizards. The former Maverick has seen a dip in production this season. However, he's still having an All-Star-caliber year, averaging 24.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 41.8% shooting from behind the arc. Brunson is one of the most durable players in the National Basketball Association, so it would be surprising if he didn't play. But if he's not out there, Cameron Payne and Miles McBride should both see an uptick in fantasy production, with Karl-Anthony Towns expected to lead the way offensively.
Source: NBA Injury Report
