X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
2 weeks agoNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (calf) is questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Washington Wizards. The former Maverick has seen a dip in production this season. However, he's still having an All-Star-caliber year, averaging 24.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 41.8% shooting from behind the arc. Brunson is one of the most durable players in the National Basketball Association, so it would be surprising if he didn't play. But if he's not out there, Cameron Payne and Miles McBride should both see an uptick in fantasy production, with Karl-Anthony Towns expected to lead the way offensively.--Dennis Clausen - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jiri Kulich19 mins ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko27 mins ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Nikola Jokic29 mins ago

Questionable For Wednesday Versus Clippers
Elias Pettersson33 mins ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin40 mins ago

Out Wednesday
Paolo Banchero44 mins ago

Expected To Return On Thursday Versus Timberwolves
Aaron Ekblad48 mins ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard1 hour ago

Out Versus Denver
Davis Thompson1 hour ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA2 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk2 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel2 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman2 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA2 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley2 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL2 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.2 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers4 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett4 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith6 hours ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts6 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole6 hours ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers6 hours ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala6 hours ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap7 hours ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim8 hours ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Deni Avdija8 hours ago

In Danger Of Missing Wednesday's Contest
Jerami Grant9 hours ago

Remains Unavailable Wednesday
Ben Simmons9 hours ago

Iffy For Wednesday
D'Angelo Russell9 hours ago

To Miss Second Straight Game
Karl-Anthony Towns9 hours ago

Questionable To Face Raptors
Hideki Matsuyama9 hours ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Tyrese Haliburton9 hours ago

Listed As Questionable For Wednesday
Khris Middleton9 hours ago

Likely To Return To Action Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo9 hours ago

Probable Wednesday
Sean Monahan10 hours ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil10 hours ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber10 hours ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos11 hours ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin11 hours ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey11 hours ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Nikola Jokic21 hours ago

Out On Tuesday Night
Kyle Kuzma21 hours ago

Exits Game Early With Calf Contusion
Brice Sensabaugh22 hours ago

Ruled Out For Tuesday
Tanner Scott22 hours ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Lauri Markkanen22 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Tuesday
Bogdan Bogdanovic22 hours ago

Will Suit Up On Tuesday
Trae Young22 hours ago

To Play On Tuesday
Derrick White22 hours ago

Unavailable On Tuesday
Dejounte Murray23 hours ago

Upgraded To Available
Anthony Davis23 hours ago

Available For Tuesday's Contest
Justin Verlander23 hours ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
LeBron James23 hours ago

To Play On Tuesday
NFL24 hours ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord24 hours ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller1 day ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Justin Faulk1 day ago

Rejoins Blues Lineup Against Wild
Igor Shesterkin1 day ago

Remains Out On Tuesday
Chris Kreider1 day ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Jacob Middleton1 day ago

Available Tuesday
Troy Terry1 day ago

Uncertain For Tuesday's Action
Tua Tagovailoa1 day ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders1 day ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery1 day ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill1 day ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff1 day ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers1 day ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton1 day ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry1 day ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley1 day ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger1 day ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama1 day ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy1 day ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka1 day ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen1 day ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans1 day ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans1 day ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker1 day ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Jacob Markstrom1 day ago

Snaps Losing Skid On Monday
Devon Toews1 day ago

Busy In Monday's Victory
Nick Suzuki1 day ago

Tallies Three Points In Monday's Victory
Nolan Arenado2 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson2 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott2 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen2 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux2 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray2 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy2 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey2 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels2 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper2 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Chicago Bears2 days ago

Bears Seek Permission To Interview Mike McCarthy For Head-Coaching Job
Luis Arraez2 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw4 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton5 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
Pete Alonso6 days ago

Angels "Looking At" Pete Alonso
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players