Jaleel McLaughlin Leads Broncos In Rushing
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 69 yards on 10 carries in Saturday's 30-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He added seven yards on two receptions. The second-year back saw one more carry than rookie Audric Estime and handily out-gained him by 45 yards. However, with the game picking up pace in a wild fourth quarter, the Broncos' rushing attack fell by the wayside late. McLaughlin is the most dynamic RB on this squad, but Denver has favored leaning on the pass this year with rookie QB Bo Nix adjusting to the NFL very quickly. The former undrafted free agent will get a much more challenging task in Week 18 when his team lines up against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs in a must-win game.
Source: ESPN
