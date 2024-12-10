Jake Ferguson Quiet In Return
3 days agoDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson returned on Monday night from a two-week absence due to a concussion. Ferguson was second on the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards but did not have a very productive outing. He caught three passes for 32 yards on six targets in the 27-20 loss against Cincinnati. Ferguson lost some targets to Luke Schoonmaker, who grabbed two receptions for 22 yards, but remains the number two target in the offense behind star CeeDee Lamb. He will remain a dart-throw option going forward as the Cowboys travel to Carolina in Week 15.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller