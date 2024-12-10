X
2 days agoNew Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen (upper body) will not be in gear for Tuesday's matchup against Toronto. He's battling an upper-body injury, which isn't expected to keep Allen off the ice for long. Supported by a sharp offense, Allen has registered a 5-4-1 record as New Jersey's backup goalie, allowing 2.74 goals with a .903 save percentage and two shutouts. Isaac Poulter has been called up from the minors to back up Jacob Markstrom on Tuesday. Markstrom has dropped only three of his last 13 decisions.--Taavi Pailk - RotoBaller
Source: Mike Morreale

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kevin Durant17 mins ago

Expected Back Against The Jazz
Austin Reaves22 mins ago

Likely Out Again On Friday
Patrick Williams31 mins ago

Questionable Against The Hornets
Josh Giddey42 mins ago

Uncertain For Friday Night
Kyle Bradish46 mins ago

Begins Throwing Program
Nikola Vucevic48 mins ago

Questionable Versus Charlotte
Marquise Brown54 mins ago

Receives Final Clearance To Practice
Malcolm Brogdon59 mins ago

Out Again On Friday Night
Jake Haener60 mins ago

Named The Starter Against Commanders
Kenneth Walker III1 hour ago

Out Again On Thursday
Nolan Arenado1 hour ago

Would Approve Of Trade To The Bronx
San Francisco 49ers2 hours ago

Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw Both Active For 49ers
Isaac Guerendo2 hours ago

Officially Active On Thursday Night
Anthony Davis2 hours ago

Expected To Suit Up On Friday
Austin Reaves2 hours ago

Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Duren2 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday's Contest
LeBron James2 hours ago

Ruled Out For Friday's Game
Sam Hauser2 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jalen Duren2 hours ago

Could Miss Thursday's Game
Jimmy Butler2 hours ago

Will Play Thursday
Jayson Tatum3 hours ago

Out On Thursday Night
Jake McCabe3 hours ago

Available On Thursday
Ladd McConkey3 hours ago

Limited Again In Thursday's Practice
Scott Mayfield3 hours ago

Rejoins Islanders Lineup
Yanni Gourde3 hours ago

Absent Against Bruins
Jack Drury3 hours ago

Set For Hand Surgery
Trevor Zegras3 hours ago

To Miss Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery
Roman Josi3 hours ago

Out On Thursday
J.T. Miller3 hours ago

Returns To Action Thursday
San Francisco 49ers4 hours ago

Nick Bosa Likely To Play On Thursday
Trey McBride4 hours ago

Remains Limited On Thursday
Will Dissly4 hours ago

Sidelined Again On Thursday
Evan Engram4 hours ago

Does Not Practice On Thursday
Justin Herbert4 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
George Pickens5 hours ago

Remains Sidelined On Thursday
Alvin Kamara5 hours ago

Misses Another Practice
Tony Pollard6 hours ago

Not Spotted At Thursday's Practice
Francisco Lindor6 hours ago

Back Injury In The Rearview Mirror
Rafael Devers7 hours ago

Red Sox Prepared To Keep Rafael Devers At Third Base
Cody Bellinger7 hours ago

Yankees Targeting Cody Bellinger
D'Andre Swift7 hours ago

Roschon Johnson Not Practicing On Thursday
Breece Hall7 hours ago

Skipping Another Practice
Mike Evans8 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Bucky Irving8 hours ago

Not Seen At Thursday's Practice
Aidan O'Connell8 hours ago

Hopes To Play On Monday Night
David Njoku9 hours ago

Unlikely To Play In Week 15
Tim Stützle9 hours ago

Tim Stutzle Notches Two Power-Play Assists Wednesday
Drake Batherson9 hours ago

Tallies Four Points Versus Ducks
Owen Power10 hours ago

Picks Up Two Points In Losing Effort
Pete Alonso10 hours ago

Mets Still Trying To Bring Back Pete Alonso
Mika Zibanejad10 hours ago

Scores 300th Career Goal
Adam Fox10 hours ago

Records Three Points In Wednesday's Win
Corbin Burnes10 hours ago

Giants The Favorites To Land Corbin Burnes
K'Andre Miller10 hours ago

Sustains An Upper-Body Injury
Javonte Green10 hours ago

Questionable For Meeting With Kings
Josh Richardson10 hours ago

To Sit Out At Least One Week
Jimmy Butler10 hours ago

Probable For Thursday's Matchup
Ausar Thompson11 hours ago

Ready To Return On Thursday
Sam Hauser11 hours ago

Doubtful For Thursday
Al Horford11 hours ago

Available Versus Pistons
Jayson Tatum11 hours ago

Questionable For Thursday's Game
Isaac Guerendo12 hours ago

Feels Good, "Plans To Play" Thursday Night Against The Rams
Brenton Doyle19 hours ago

Rockies Plan To Hit Brenton Doyle At Leadoff
Mitch Keller1 day ago

Jared Jones, Mitch Keller Available For Trade
Shane Bieber1 day ago

Throwing From 90 Feet
Cam Talbot1 day ago

Set To Return On Thursday
Yanni Gourde1 day ago

Misses Wednesday's Practice
David Gustafsson1 day ago

In Concussion Protocol
Linus Ullmark1 day ago

Takes On Low-Scoring Ducks
Leo Carlsson1 day ago

Returns From Six-Game Absence
Igor Shesterkin1 day ago

Faces Sabres On Wednesday
Mattias Samuelsson1 day ago

Available On Wednesday
Chicago White Sox1 day ago

Braden Montgomery Traded To White Sox
Kyle Teel1 day ago

White Sox Land Catching Prospect Kyle Teel
Garrett Crochet1 day ago

Red Sox Acquiring Garrett Crochet From White Sox
Kyle Tucker1 day ago

Astros Targeting Seiya Suzuki, Isaac Paredes In Potential Kyle Tucker Trade
Seattle Mariners1 day ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Dylan Cease1 day ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Luis Robert Jr.1 day ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Marcus Johansson1 day ago

Records Season-High Three Points Versus Utah
Jake Burger2 days ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Washington Nationals2 days ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi2 days ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez2 days ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Alexandre Pantoja3 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura3 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov3 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane3 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA3 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr4 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie4 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell4 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry4 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov4 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
