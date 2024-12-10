Jake Allen Unavailable On Tuesday
2 days agoNew Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen (upper body) will not be in gear for Tuesday's matchup against Toronto. He's battling an upper-body injury, which isn't expected to keep Allen off the ice for long. Supported by a sharp offense, Allen has registered a 5-4-1 record as New Jersey's backup goalie, allowing 2.74 goals with a .903 save percentage and two shutouts. Isaac Poulter has been called up from the minors to back up Jacob Markstrom on Tuesday. Markstrom has dropped only three of his last 13 decisions.
Source: Mike Morreale
