Jahan Dotson Catches Lone Pass Early In Game Sunday
2 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught one of two targets for just five receiving yards during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers. Dotson's lone reception came two minutes into the first quarter, and he would not catch another pass for the remainder of the contest. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) back in the mix, the 24-year-old saw his role get scaled back. He played just 41 percent of the offensive snaps, which represents his lowest mark since Week 6. All in all, Dotson remains a low-volume receiver who has just a dozen catches this season. Fantasy managers can leave him on waivers in all redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
