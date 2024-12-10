Jace Jung Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
1 day agoDetroit Tigers third base prospect Jace Jung (wrist) underwent wrist surgery earlier this offseason to address lingering wrist inflammation. However, the team noted that the young infielder is expected to be ready for Spring Training. The Texas Tech product spent the majority of the 2024 season with Triple-A Toledo before earning a late-season promotion to the big leagues. Across 91 games at Triple-A, the former 12th-overall pick held a .257/.377/.454 line with 23 doubles and 14 home runs. In 34 games at the major league level, Jung held a similar .241/.362/.304 line. Under the hood, he generated a weak 34.0% hard-hit rate and a 4.0% barrel rate. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should continue to monitor his progress during Spring Training as he should be in a good position to make the Opening Day Roster.
Source: Detroit Tigers
