Isaiah Stewart Active For Saturday
2 weeks agoDetroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is active ahead of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Stewart is back in the lineup after missing each of the last four games due to a hyperextended knee. His return to the lineup means that Paul Reed will see a reduced role and possibly fall out of the rotation completely. Jalen Duren should continue starting at the center spot with Stewart being his primary backup. Fantasy managers who have Stewart rostered can get him back in their lineups here.
Source: Detroit Pistons
