Isaiah Davis Runs For 35 Yards In Week 17
2 weeks agoNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis carried the ball three times for 35 yards and caught his lone target for an eight-yard gain in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Davis averaged an impressive 11.7 yards per carry in his limited work while outperforming Braelon Allen for the third straight game. The Jets have nothing left to play for, which means there's an outside chance they could shut down starting running back Breece Hall heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, making Davis an interesting preemptive waiver add in fantasy leagues with championships that run through the regular-season finale.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com