Hunter Stratton Returning To Pittsburgh On Minor-League Deal
3 days agoAccording to Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the Pirates have signed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton to a minor-league contract. Stratton spent all of last summer in Steele City but underwent surgery in his left knee in August. Stratton was facing a seven-to-ten-month recovery window at the time of the operation. Through 37 2/3 innings of relief, Stratton held a 3.58 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He tallied one save while showing great command with a stellar 4.4% walk rate. He also generated a solid 3.29 xERA and a 31.3% hard-hit rate. He was typically deployed in the eighth inning as and tallied five holds. Fantasy managers should monitor his progression during Spring Training as he could face an uphill battle to be ready for Opening Day, given his tight recovery window.
Source: Andrew Destin
