Grant DuBose Leaves Game, Taken To Hospital
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He finishes Week 15 having caught one pass for a loss of two yards. DuBose suffered a scary head-to-head hit while attempting to catch a pass during the second half. It appeared to be a very serious situation as the game was paused for 12 minutes so that medical personnel could tend to DuBose. The medical staff eventually removed his helmet, jersey, and pads before stabilizing him on a stretcher, taking him off the field, and transporting him to the hospital. The Dolphins say that DuBose is in stable condition and will continue to be evaluated.
Source: Miami Dolphins
