Giannis Antetokounmpo Won't Play Versus The Bulls
2 weeks agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) won't play on Saturday against the Bulls. Giannis is in the MVP conversation this season, averaging a career-high 32.7 points with 11.6 boards, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks. However, he's missed the last three games. Without question, fantasy managers are hoping Antetokounmpo can get back on the floor on Tuesday versus the Pacers. Fortunately, Damian Lillard (calf, illness) is back, so that will help lessen the blow. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis could also be in line for added fantasy production.
Source: Eric Nehm
Source: Eric Nehm