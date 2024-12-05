Giannis Antetokounmpo Considered Probable For Friday
17 hours agoMilwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Despite dealing with right patella tendinopathy, the former MVP is expected to suit up for his fourth consecutive game. As usual, Antetokounmpo has been filling up the stat sheet, including a recent 42-point triple-double against the Washington Wizards. With Friday's game against the Celtics being a significant test for the Bucks, they'll rely on their superstar to perform at his best.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report