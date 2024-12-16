Geno Smith Questionable To Return On Sunday Night
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (knee) was forced from Sunday night's meeting with the Green Bay Packers and is questionable to return. Smith exited the contest in the third quarter after taking a low hit on a jump pass from Packers' linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. He landed with his leg still in Cooper's grasp, which caused his knee to bend awkwardly. Before his exit, the 34-year-old completed an efficient 15-of-19 passes for 149 yards and one interception -- picking up five yards on his lone carry. Quarterback Sam Howell has entered the game in relief. UPDATE: Head coach Mike Macdonald said that everything looks structurally sound for Smith's knee, but he will go for tests on Monday. It's unclear if Smith will be forced to miss time, but we should know more after his tests.
Source: Seattle Seahawks
