Garrett Crochet Doesn't Plan On Changing Pitch Mix
3 weeks agoBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet said he doesn't plan on drastically changing his pitch mix in 2025 in his first season with the team. "But ultimately, I don't think that I'll change the fastball/cutter usage a whole lot. I feel like that's kind of my bread and butter, and a big reason why I had success last year. But the addition of the sinker, I think, is a conversation worth having," Crochet said. The 25-year-old southpaw was a rousing success in his move from the bullpen to the starting rotation for the Chicago White Sox in 2024 before he was recently dealt to the BoSox. Crochet tinkered with a sinker later in the season to give him five pitches to attack hitters with, but he should continue to lean on his four-seam/cutter mix. He was an All-Star in 2024 but slowed down in the second half and had his innings monitored. Crochet should be on a longer leash in 2025 and once again has ace potential.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
